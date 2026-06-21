Suns’ All-Star guard Devin Booker changes jersey number to No. 15 in honor of his dad Melvin

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns’ five-time All-Star guard Devin Booker has changed his jersey number to No. 15 from No.…

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns’ five-time All-Star guard Devin Booker has changed his jersey number to No. 15 from No. 1 in honor of his dad Melvin Booker, who played professionally in the NBA and overseas.

The Suns released a video of Melvin and Devin Booker talking about the change on Sunday, which is Father’s Day.

“I’ve been chasing 15 my whole career,” Booker said. “It’s always been a family number. Obviously (my dad) wore it and I looked at (him) as the blueprint for success.”

Booker has worn the No. 1 for his entire NBA career, but previously wore No. 15 while playing for the United States and winning two gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. He’s the Suns’ all-time leading scorer with 19,520 points in the regular season and playoffs over 11 NBA seasons.

Melvin Booker was a star guard in college at Missouri, where he was an All-America selection and Big Eight Player of the Year in 1994.

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