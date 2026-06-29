MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -145 Chicago White Sox +119 Texas -117 at CLEVELAND -104…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-145
|Chicago White Sox
|+119
|Texas
|-117
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-145
|Detroit
|+119
|Tampa Bay
|-121
|at KANSAS CITY
|-101
|Minnesota
|-120
|at HOUSTON
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-176
|LA Angels
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-221
|Pittsburgh
|+178
|at ATLANTA
|-163
|St. Louis
|+133
|at MILWAUKEE
|-181
|Cincinnati
|+147
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-155
|San Diego
|+130
|Miami
|-152
|at COLORADO
|+124
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+103
|at BOSTON
|-143
|Washington
|+118
|LA Dodgers
|-151
|at ATHLETICS
|+124
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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