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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 29, 2026, 4:16 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -145 Chicago White Sox +119
Texas -117 at CLEVELAND -104
at N.Y YANKEES -145 Detroit +119
Tampa Bay -121 at KANSAS CITY -101
Minnesota -120 at HOUSTON -102
at SEATTLE -176 LA Angels +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -221 Pittsburgh +178
at ATLANTA -163 St. Louis +133
at MILWAUKEE -181 Cincinnati +147
at CHICAGO CUBS -155 San Diego +130
Miami -152 at COLORADO +124
San Francisco OFF at ARIZONA OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -126 N.Y Mets +103
at BOSTON -143 Washington +118
LA Dodgers -151 at ATHLETICS +124

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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