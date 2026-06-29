MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -145 Chicago White Sox +119 Texas -117 at CLEVELAND -104…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -145 Chicago White Sox +119 Texas -117 at CLEVELAND -104 at N.Y YANKEES -145 Detroit +119 Tampa Bay -121 at KANSAS CITY -101 Minnesota -120 at HOUSTON -102 at SEATTLE -176 LA Angels +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -221 Pittsburgh +178 at ATLANTA -163 St. Louis +133 at MILWAUKEE -181 Cincinnati +147 at CHICAGO CUBS -155 San Diego +130 Miami -152 at COLORADO +124 San Francisco OFF at ARIZONA OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -126 N.Y Mets +103 at BOSTON -143 Washington +118 LA Dodgers -151 at ATHLETICS +124

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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