Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus + 100% Boost for NBA Finals Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can use the Splash promo code WTOP to claim a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost, ahead of the upcoming New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup. This welcome offer is designed exclusively for new users looking to maximize their bankroll right out of the gate. By signing up here and making an initial deposit, we can immediately double our starting funds and put those promotional credits to work.

Splash Promo Code for the NBA Finals

Before the Knicks take on the Spurs, we need to make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Splash offer available for tonight’s game:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified June 13, 2026

If you meet the age requirements and are betting from a participating state, you can unlock this generous welcome bonus today. To get started, you just need to sign up as a new Splash customer and make a minimum deposit of $20. Once you do, you will automatically receive a 50% deposit match up to $500, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost to really juice up those early entries.

I always look for spots to build my account balance before a big game, and this is a fantastic opportunity to do exactly that ahead of the highly anticipated Knicks vs. Spurs showdown. Whether we’re backing New York on the road or the Spurs defending their home court at the Frost Bank Center, these matched funds give us immediate extra value to play with.

Projections and Analysis for Game 5

If you are ready to put those promotional credits into action, tonight’s game features some of the highest-profile stars in the league with highly enticing prop lines. Let’s look at the numbers.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jalen Brunson 27.5 5.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 11.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 1.5 5.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 3.5 11.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 6.5 3.5

When I’m handicapping a game like this, I immediately look at the franchise cornerstones. Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama headline tonight’s slate, sharing identical consensus point totals of 27.5. The odds suggest a highly favorable offensive environment for both of them. Brunson’s over carries a slight edge at -117 odds, telling us the sportsbooks are leaning toward a big scoring night for the Knicks guard.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama’s odds paint an even stronger picture. His over is heavily favored at -130, meaning the data gives him a real chance to surpass that 27.5-point mark against New York. I’m definitely eyeing those overs for my own card.

On the flip side, we have to talk about Karl-Anthony Towns. His morning line point total sits at 16.5, but the market is showing real hesitation about his scoring ceiling. The consensus odds list his under at -122 compared to -107 for the over, implying the smart money expects Towns to finish slightly below his projected mark.

Why? It comes down to the battle on the glass. The Knicks (54.6%) and the Spurs (52.2%) both rank highly in total rebound percentage. Instead of a free-flowing scoring clinic, I’m expecting a gritty, physical battle in the paint that could easily limit open looks for the big men.

How to Use the Splash Promo Code

Getting started and unlocking your bonus before tip-off is a straightforward process. To activate the offer, just follow these simple steps:

First, create and register your new account here by providing your standard personal information. During this registration process, make sure you enter the Splash promo code WTOP—this is the key to ensuring you qualify for the welcome bonus.

Once your account is successfully verified, make a first-time deposit using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. You will need to deposit a minimum of $20 to activate the offer. But remember, Splash is matching your initial deposit 50% up to a maximum of $500, plus handing out that 100% QuickPicks boost.