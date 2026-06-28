Sooryavanshi, 15, made to wait for India debut after being left out of T20 against Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India’s 15-year-old cricket sensation, will have to wait to make his senior international…

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India’s 15-year-old cricket sensation, will have to wait to make his senior international debut.

Sooryavanshi, who is coming off being the top run scorer in this year’s Indian Premier League, was left out again by India for the second and final T20 match against Ireland in Belfast. He also didn’t play in the first match that India lost by 34 runs on Friday for Ireland’s first-ever win over the Indians in any format.

The next chance for Sooryavanshi — who is aged 15 years and 93 days — to become the youngest player to feature in a top-tier men’s T20 will be in the five-match series in England starting Wednesday. Ireland’s Joshua Little holds the record — he was 16 years and 309 days when making his debut in the format.

Sooryavanshi would become the youngest-ever player in India’s senior men’s team. The great Sachin Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days when he made his test debut in 1989, then made his ODI debut 33 days later.

The youngest-ever player in men’s international cricket remains Hasan Raza, who was 14 years and 227 days when he made his test debut for Pakistan in 1996.

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