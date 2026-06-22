Rhyne Howard scores 20, Allisha Gray and Madina Okot each add 18 as the Dream beat Tempo 94-87

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Allisha Gray and rookie Madina Okot each added 18, and the Atlanta…

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Allisha Gray and rookie Madina Okot each added 18, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Toronto Tempo 94-87 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Gray and Okot each scored 16 points in the first half to help Atlanta build a 59-41 lead.

Howard’s fifth and final 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 71-54 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter. The Dream led by as many as 23 in the game.

Jordin Canada had 11 points and 13 assists for her second straight double-double, and Angel Reese also finished with 11 points for Atlanta (12-4). Okot, who eclipsed her previous best of 14 points, finished 7 of 9 from the floor to go with seven rebounds off the bench.

Marina Mabrey had 23 points for Toronto (8-9), and Isabelle Harrison scored 21 to go with 10 rebounds. Temi Fagbenle added 10 points off the bench.

Atlanta is 8-2 in its last 10 games to sit atop the Eastern Conference.

Up next

Dream: Visit the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

Tempo: Host the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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