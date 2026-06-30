Reds OF Dane Myers goes on IL with bruised left shoulder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers was feeling relieved even as he went on the injured list one…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers was feeling relieved even as he went on the injured list one day after crashing into an outfield wall and getting carted off the field.

“Just going into the wall at that speed, I think it could have been – or probably should have been – a lot worse,” Myers said before the Reds’ 7-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. “I’m blessed that it wasn’t.”

The Reds announced Myers merely had a bruised left shoulder as they placed him on the 10-day injured list. Myers said he also was dealing with “a few little minor things” but added that he had “no fractures, nothing serious.”

His left shoulder hit the wall as he made a running backhanded catch of Andrew Vaughn’s drive in the fourth inning of the Reds’ 5-3 loss to the Brewers on Monday.

“I don’t think anybody has any idea of a timetable or things like that, but … I think he probably dodged a few things there,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “It’s almost like he was in a car accident. But he doesn’t have a concussion.”

Myers said his initial worry was that his ribs had suffered major damage, but X-rays taken after Monday’s game were negative. Francona had said after Monday’s game that Myers was still sent to the hospital “because he was in so much pain and so uncomfortable.”

Myers has batted .256 with a .358 on-base percentage, three homers, 14 RBIs and five steals in 63 games.

In other moves Tuesday, the Reds activated reliever Emilio Pagán from the 15-day injured list, optioned right-handed pitcher Zach McCambley to Triple-A Louisville and selected utilityman Ivan Johnson from Louisville.

Pagán had been dealing with a left hamstring strain and had last pitched in the majors on May 5. He is 2-1 with a 6.43 ERA with six saves in 15 appearances.

McCambley has a 6.23 ERA in four appearances with the Reds.

Johnson has hit .290 with a .388 on-base percentage, nine homers, 28 RBIs and 11 steals in 55 games at Louisville. The 27-year-old made his major league debut Tuesday night and struck out in a pinch-hitting role to end the game.

“It’s a whirlwind,” Johnson said before the game. “It’s very exciting. Just excited to get out there and play ball.”

Francona said Johnson would likely fill in mostly at left field and second base. Francona said Louisville manager Pat Kelly indicated Johnson also has the ability to play center field and right field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.