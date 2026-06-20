Ozzie Albies hits 2 homers, including walk-off shot in 9th, to lift Braves past Brewers 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit two homers, including a walk-off, two-run blast in the ninth inning to give the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit two homers, including a walk-off, two-run blast in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

After Matt Olson singled off Aaron Ashby (10-1) with one out, Albies delivered the decisive shot over the right field wall for his 12th of the season.

Ashby was denied his first save of the season as he failed to protect a 3-2 lead and instead was handed his first loss following a MLB-leading 10 wins.

Dylan Lee (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth as Atlanta’s fourth pitcher.

Ashby’s blown save wasted a strong start from left-hander Kyle Harrison, who allowed only four hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Harrison opened with four hitless innings before giving up a homer to Albies to lead off the fifth. The Brewers answered with two unearned runs in the sixth following a fielding error at second base by Albies on Brice Turang’s grounder. Andrew Vaughn had a run-scoring single in the inning to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

Braves left-hander Chris Sale gave up five hits and two unearned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The Braves won 3-2 over Jacob Misiorowski in Friday night’s series opener.

Braves catcher Joey Bart was 0 for 3 in his first start since he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Hunter Stratton on Thursday night. Bart is the Braves’ franchise-record eighth catcher to appear in a game this season. The team used seven in 2021 and 1929, when the franchise was based in Boston.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said before the game he plans surgeries on his back on Thursday, when the team is off, and on his hip during the All-Star break.

Up next

Brewers LHP Robert Gasser (0-3, 4.88 ERA) is scheduled to face Braves RHP Bryce Elder (5-4, 3.15) in Sunday’s final game of the series.

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