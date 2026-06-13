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Oklahoma 9, Alabama 0

The Associated Press

June 13, 2026, 6:55 PM

Oklahoma Alabama
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Walk cf 3 2 1 0 Fowler cf 4 0 1 0
C.Johnson 3b 4 1 1 0 Lebron ss 4 0 1 0
LaChance c 5 3 2 2 Neal c 4 0 0 0
Willits ss 4 2 2 1 Torres 3b 4 0 0 0
Gambill dh 4 0 1 2 Lemm dh 2 0 1 0
Brock lf 3 1 1 1 Hines lf 3 0 1 0
Harris rf 4 0 2 2 Holt 2b 3 0 1 0
Tockey 1b 4 0 1 0 Vaughn 1b 3 0 0 0
Branch 2b 4 0 0 0 Steele rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 11 8 Totals 30 0 5 0

2B_Gambill (13), Brock (11), Tockey (4). HR_LaChance (16). RBI_LaChance 2 (64), Willits (49), Gambill 2 (37), Brock (53), Harris 2 (25).

Oklahoma 201 002 040 9
Alabama 000 000 000 0
IP H R ER BB SO
Oklahoma
L.Mercurius 2 2 0 0 0 2
Rager W 7 3 0 0 0 8
Alabama
Mitchell 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckmesser 0 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
Crowther 1 2/3 3 4 4 1 1
Fay L 6 6 5 5 2 6

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