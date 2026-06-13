Oklahoma 9, Alabama 0

|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|Alabama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Walk cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Johnson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lebron ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LaChance c
|5
|3
|2
|2
|
|Neal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Willits ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Torres 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gambill dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Lemm dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brock lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hines lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tockey 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Branch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Steele rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
2B_Gambill (13), Brock (11), Tockey (4). HR_LaChance (16). RBI_LaChance 2 (64), Willits (49), Gambill 2 (37), Brock (53), Harris 2 (25).
|Oklahoma
|201
|002
|040
|—
|9
|Alabama
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Mercurius
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rager W
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Alabama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mitchell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckmesser
|0
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crowther
|1
|2/3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Fay L
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.