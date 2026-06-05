NBA Finals Betting Promos: Get 7 Best Bonuses for Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for Game 2 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs by activating these NBA Finals betting promos. New players can start locking in a variety of bonuses before tip-off.

Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel and more for the NBA Finals. Activate offers for guaranteed bonuses, profit boosts and other unique promos.

NBA Finals Betting Promos: How to Unlock 7 Best Offers

The Spurs are on their heels after the Knicks stole Game 1. The two superstars — Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson — struggled shooting on Wednesday. But it was Brunson who came up with enough baskets down the stretch to pull out the victory. San Antonio has bounced back multiple times in the playoffs thus far, but New York might be a different challenge. The Knicks are on a 12-game winning streak and currently hold the best point differential in a single playoff run. Take advantage of these NBA Finals betting promos in time for tip-off on Friday night.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Grab $1,500 First Bet







Sign up with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the NBA Finals. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Sign up with promo code TOP150 in select states and turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10 on Knicks-Spurs, Get $365 Bonus







New players can register with bet365 Sportsbook and turn a $10 bet on Knicks-Spurs into a $365 bonus. This is an opportunity for basketball fans to lock in a no-brainer bonus. Players can start building a bankroll for the rest of the NBA Finals.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With DraftKings Sportsbook







Take advantage of this DraftKings promo and secure $200 in bonuses before Game 2 tips off. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the Knicks or Spurs. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly (paid out as eight $25 bonus bets).

FanDuel Sportsbook: How to Win $350 in Bonuses on NBA Finals







Step into the action with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab this massive bonus for the NBA Finals. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on Knicks-Spurs on Friday night. Place a $5 bet in the app for seven straight days to unlock $350 in total bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your NBA Winnings







Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 bet on the NBA Finals or any other game. No matter what happens on the initial wager, players will receive 10 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset







Go all in on the NBA Finals with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. New players who redeem this offer will qualify for a $1,000 first bet reset. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Grab 10 100% Bet Matches for Knicks-Spurs With Fanatics Sportsbook







Fanatics Sportsbook is rolling out 10 100% bet matches for new players this week. This promo provides each new user with a 100% bet match for 10 consecutive days. That means this promo lines up perfectly with the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final.