Mets host Philadelphia Phillies, look to end home slide

Philadelphia Phillies (46-36, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (34-48, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (46-36, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (34-48, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Alan Rangel (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Mets: Christian Scott (0-0)

LINE: Mets -140, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets aim to stop their five-game home slide with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York is 34-48 overall and 18-23 at home. The Mets are 26-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia has a 46-36 record overall and a 23-17 record in road games. The Phillies rank sixth in the majors with 107 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Mets. Juan Soto is 11 for 33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 29 home runs while slugging .590. Bryce Harper is 16 for 38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (hip), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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