London Marathon to be split over 2 days next year and 100,000 runners expected

LONDON (AP) — The London Marathon is being split over two races on two days next year and doubling the…

LONDON (AP) — The London Marathon is being split over two races on two days next year and doubling the number of runners.

“The unique double format will welcome 100,000 participants across the two days, all taking on the same iconic route, from Greenwich to Westminster, in what will be an unprecedented weekend of sport, charity and community celebration,” London Marathon Events said on its website on Friday.

The one-off format change will see racing take part on April 24-25, 2027, with the elite women racing on one day and elite men on another.

The change means people who applied in a ballot to take part will see their chances of success doubled, but the ballot closed on May 1, meaning no new entry applications are being accepted.

Ballot results will be announced in early July.

Last April, Sabastian Sawe of Kenya became the first runner to break the two-hour barrier and Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia successful defended the women’s title in a women’s-only race record time.

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