Ex-England player and manager Kevin Keegan says he has stage four cancer

LONDON (AP) — Former England player and manager Kevin Keegan has revealed he has stage four cancer. Keegan’s family said…

LONDON (AP) — Former England player and manager Kevin Keegan has revealed he has stage four cancer.

Keegan’s family said in January he was diagnosed with cancer and the 75-year-old gave an update on his health during an appearance in Newcastle at the weekend.

“They said we have a top doctor with this new way of fighting what you have got, which is stage four cancer,” Keegan told the Daily Mail. “He was a Liverpool supporter so I went to meet him. I knew I wouldn’t be walking alone, if you know what I mean.”

As a Liverpool forward in the 1970s, Keegan won the first division three times, the UEFA Cup twice, the 1977 European Cup and the FA Cup. He won the Ballon d’Or — then called the European footballer of the year — twice while at German side Hamburg, where he featured in another European Cup final.

He scored 21 times in 63 England appearances and played at the 1982 World Cup.

As a manager, Keegan took charge of former club Newcastle in 1992 and led them into the Premier League. He became the England manager in 1999 but, after overseeing a disappointing Euro 2000 campaign, Keegan resigned following a World Cup qualifying defeat to Germany.

Keegan also took charge at Manchester City and returned to Newcastle in 2008 but lasted eight months at the helm.

At the weekend, Keegan said he would like to return to St James’ Park. “I want to say goodbye,” he said. “I didn’t get the chance when I left the club last time.”

Newcastle sent its best wishes to Keegan on X on Monday and said, “Kevin will always be warmly welcomed at St James’ Park and we hope to see him again soon.”

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