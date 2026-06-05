DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the DraftKings promo code here and bet $5 on Knicks vs. Spurs to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On June 5th, 2026

Available strictly to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer guarantees a highly favorable return on your initial investment. To qualify, simply place a $5 bet on the upcoming NBA Finals clash between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, ensuring your selected market features odds of -500 or longer. Because the payout is entirely independent of your wager’s outcome, you will receive the bonus no matter what.

From a bankroll management perspective, DraftKings structures this reward efficiently. The $200 in bonus bets is distributed as eight individual $25 bonus tokens, granting bettors the flexibility to diversify their exposure across the app. These bonus bets carry a strict seven-day expiration window. By dividing the payout into distinct $25 units, the platform allows new users to systematically explore various betting markets and player props throughout the series.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code On Knicks vs. Spurs

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-102) Moneyline +180 -218 Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-108)

Analyzing recent performance data reveals distinct betting trends. The New York Knicks have been exceptionally profitable for backers, boasting a flawless 5-0 (1.000) record against the spread (ATS) over their last five contests. They are also on a 12-game winning streak this postseason. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs exhibit strong correlations with lower-scoring totals in specific defensive environments; the over has hit in just one of their last six home games when facing a top-10 scoring defense.

Across the postseason, the Knicks maintain a dominant 18.7 Net Rating and are securing 55.2% of all available rebounds. The Spurs, who hold a 10.7 Net Rating for the postseason, need to see a statistical progression to the mean in their shooting efficiency. San Antonio was held to just 95 points in the opener, shooting a cold 36% from the floor and 26% from beyond the arc. Despite the massive shooting disparity, the rebounding battle was a mathematical dead heat, with both squads pulling down exactly 60 rebounds in their initial Finals clash.

Maximize Your Bonus On Today’s MLB Matchups

With your bonus bets successfully secured, the eight $25 tokens can be strategically deployed across other sports markets. Bettors looking to build a data-driven card beyond the NBA Finals can also leverage today’s Major League Baseball schedule. Key MLB games on today’s slate include:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this DraftKings welcome offer requires a simple, sequential process. No manual promo code needs to be entered during registration—the platform automatically applies the promotion to your account when you follow the required steps to get started: