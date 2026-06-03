DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant NBA Finals, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the DraftKings promo code offer here and unlock $200 in bonus bets after you place a $5 wager on Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code For $200 NBA Finals Bonus

Before the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs tip off, review the essential details of this signup bonus. The table below provides a concise breakdown of the current DraftKings welcome offer parameters.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 3

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets

As the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs prepare to open the championship series, new DraftKings customers can lock in an optimal promotional offer for the NBA slate. To qualify, you must create a new account and place a $5 initial wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Once that bet is submitted, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, independent of the on-court result.

From a bankroll management perspective, the distribution of this bonus is highly practical. The $200 reward is paid out as eight individual $25 bonus bets, allowing you to diversify your exposure across the NBA Finals or other active betting markets. Bettors should note a critical timeline: these bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window and will be removed from your account if not utilized within a week of issuance.

DraftKings Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +154 -185 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

When analyzing the recent betting trends and underlying metrics, several distinct dynamics emerge. For totals bettors, pace and defensive efficiency are key factors; the over has hit in just one of the New York Knicks’ last six games when facing top-10 scoring defenses.

Statistically, both rosters have proven highly efficient throughout the postseason. The New York Knicks currently boast a staggering 19.5 Net Rate—a metric calculating estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions—while securing a dominant 55.9% of all available rebounds. The San Antonio Spurs profile as a formidable home favorite, registering a strong 11.7 Net Rate and pulling down 52.7% of available rebounds as they look to control the glass and defend their home court.

Wednesday’s MLB Slate: Alternative Betting Options

Once you secure your eight $25 bonus bets, you are not strictly limited to the NBA Finals. For bettors looking to identify situational edges across other sports, Wednesday’s Major League Baseball slate offers a strong schedule of high-leverage matchups to target. Key MLB games to evaluate include:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this DraftKings promotional offer requires a straightforward sequence of steps. No manual promo code is necessary to trigger the bonus, minimizing the chance of an input error. Follow this logical path to secure your funds:

Sign Up: Click here and register a new account by providing standard personal information to complete the required identity verification process. Fund Your Account: After your registration is verified, process a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure, approved payment methods. Place Your Bet: Proceed to the NBA odds board and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup (ensure odds are -500 or longer).

Immediately upon placing that initial $5 wager, DraftKings will credit your account with the $200 in bonus bets. Because the payout is instantaneous, you do not need to wait for the final buzzer to utilize your bonus capital on live markets, player props, or upcoming games.