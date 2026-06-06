DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for MLB Games Instantly

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the DraftKings promo code here, then bet $5 on any MLB game today to unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code For MLB, More

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 6th, 206

Understanding The DraftKings Promo Code Mechanics

To optimize your return on investment, it is critical to understand the precise mechanics of this DraftKings promo code. New DraftKings customers can unlock $200 in bonus bets by placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more on tonight’s MLB slate. The result of that initial bet is irrelevant.

Once your first bet is placed, DraftKings pays out the $200 bonus as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This fractional payout structure provides excellent utility, allowing you to diversify your exposure across multiple player props, run lines, or moneyline markets rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Bettors must deploy these funds efficiently, as all bonus bets expire exactly seven days after issuance.

DraftKings MLB Saturday Odds

Lines for key MLB Saturday games are provided below:

Matchup Time (EST) Probable Pitchers Moneyline Over/Under Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies 4:05 PM B. Eisert vs. A. Painter CWS +116 / PHI -134 O/U 9.5 Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves 4:10 PM B. Ashcraft vs. S. Strider PIT -104 / ATL -112 O/U 8 Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees 7:35 PM R. Suarez vs. W. Warren BOS +114 / NYY -134 O/U 8.5

If you are searching for high-value spots to deploy your DraftKings promo, the underlying data points to two premium matchups:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees This American League East clash in the Bronx features a compelling statistical battle. The Yankees’ offense is one of the best in MLB, but they are without Aaron Judge due to injury. Other key hitters like Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will have to step up in his absence. The Red Sox will attempt to suppress that output with Ranger Suarez, who carries a reliable 3.38 ERA. New York counters on the mound with Will Warren. Warren’s underlying metrics indicate sustainable success, highlighted by a 3.22 ERA and a highly efficient 9.79 K/9 that could pose significant problems for Boston’s hitters.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Bettors looking for an elite pitching duel should turn their attention to Atlanta. The Braves hand the ball to strikeout specialist Spencer Strider, whose astronomical 11.61 K/9 rate and 3.77 ERA make him a good player to target in strikeout props. He faces off against Pittsburgh’s Braxton Ashcraft, who has suppressed opposing lineups to the tune of an elite 2.77 ERA over 74.2 innings of work. If Ashcraft falters, Atlanta’s Matt Olson is perfectly positioned to capitalize; the first baseman is producing an .898 OPS, backed by 47 RBI and 36 extra-base hits.

Alternative Value: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final

While baseball provides a robust data set for tonight’s wagers, bettors should also note that this DraftKings welcome offer is not strictly limited to the diamond. Just like the baseball markets, a successful $5 qualifying wager on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 will trigger the exact same $200 in bonus bets, allowing you to leverage hockey’s premier event to build your bankroll.

Sign Up with DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Executing this no-brainer welcome offer requires a simple, step-by-step process. No manual promo code is required to claim your bonus; simply follow the logical progression below to set up your account for tonight’s action: