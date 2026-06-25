Diamondbacks-Cardinals postponed by rain; makeup set for July 23

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Thursday night has…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on July 23, which was previously an open day for both clubs.

The Cardinals announced that they have pushed back their starting rotation. Michael McGreevy, who was scheduled to start on Thursday, will start Friday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

The Diamondbacks announced that Thursday’s starter Zac Gallen will start Friday at Tampa Bay.

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