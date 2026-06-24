Danby Swanson caps monster doubleheader as Cubs sweep Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Dansby Swanson had a go-ahead RBI triple and four RBIs to cap a monster doubleheader performance…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dansby Swanson had a go-ahead RBI triple and four RBIs to cap a monster doubleheader performance and help the Chicago Cubs sweep the reeling New York Mets with a 10-5 victory Wednesday night.

Swanson hit a three-run homer and a grand slam in the Cubs’ 10-3 victory in the opener. The 11 RBIs in a doubleheader are a franchise record, breaking the mark of 10 set by Hall of Famer Ron Santo on July 6, 1970.

Swanson also homered on Tuesday night and has three homers and 15 RBIs in the first three games of the series. The shortstop had just 14 RBIs in his previous 48 games entering Tuesday.

Pedro Ramirez had two RBIs in the second game, when Carson Kelly, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw had an RBI apiece.

Shota Imanaga (5-6) surrendered four runs over 5 1/3 innings.

The Mets, who got back Francisco Lindor from the injured list for the nightcap but played both games without Juan Soto (back), ran their losing streak to five games and fell a season-high 12 games under .500. New York was last 12 under on the final day of the 2023 season.

The Mets committed six errors in the nightcap — two apiece by first baseman Mark Vientos and second baseman Marcus Semien and one each by fellow infielders Lindor, Mark Vientos and Bo Bichette.

Lindor finished 0 for 4.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez hit one of the Mets’ four homers Wednesday night but punctuated his last at-bat, a strikeout in the eighth, by breaking his bat over his knee.

Vientos, Bichette and A.J. Ewing also went deep.

Brooks Raley (2-2) allowed two runs in the sixth.

Up next

Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (2-1, 6.00 ERA) was expected to come off the injured list to start Thursday against Mets RHP Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.83 ERA).

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