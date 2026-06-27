Dallas hosts Minnesota following Miles’ 21-point game

Minnesota Lynx (14-4, 9-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (11-7, 6-5 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Minnesota Lynx (14-4, 9-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (11-7, 6-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx visits the Dallas Wings after Olivia Miles scored 21 points in the Lynx’s 78-76 win against the Washington Mystics.

The Wings are 6-5 in Western Conference games. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 22.8 assists per game led by Paige Bueckers averaging 6.1.

The Lynx are 9-1 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks third in the WNBA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 3.4.

Dallas makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Minnesota scores 5.1 more points per game (90.8) than Dallas gives up to opponents (85.7).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 100-76 on June 10. Miles scored 24 points to help lead the Lynx to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is averaging 19.6 points and 6.1 assists for the Wings. Jessica Shepard is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Miles is averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Lynx. Howard is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 89.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Alanna Smith: day to day (concussion), Odyssey Sims: out (ankle).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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