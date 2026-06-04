Brewers meet the Giants with 2-1 series lead

San Francisco Giants (24-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-22, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday,…

San Francisco Giants (24-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-22, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Adrian Houser (2-5, 5.59 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Brewers: Coleman Crow (0-0, 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -183, Giants +152; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 37-22 record overall and a 21-12 record in home games. The Brewers have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .333.

San Francisco has gone 12-22 on the road and 24-38 overall. The Giants have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .486. Christian Yelich is 13 for 39 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Giants with a .322 batting average, and has 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBIs. Jung Hoo Lee is 16 for 26 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 3-7, .285 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back)

Giants: Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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