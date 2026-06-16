All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|27
|.614
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|28
|.594
|1½
|Toronto
|34
|38
|.472
|10
|Baltimore
|34
|39
|.466
|10½
|Boston
|29
|40
|.420
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|32
|.543
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|33
|.542
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|40
|.459
|6
|Detroit
|30
|42
|.417
|9
|Kansas City
|29
|44
|.397
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|37
|36
|.507
|—
|Athletics
|36
|36
|.500
|½
|Texas
|35
|37
|.486
|1½
|Houston
|33
|41
|.446
|4½
|Los Angeles
|29
|44
|.397
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|25
|.648
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|33
|.542
|7½
|Washington
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|Miami
|36
|37
|.493
|11
|New York
|32
|40
|.444
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|St. Louis
|39
|31
|.557
|4½
|Chicago
|38
|35
|.521
|7
|Pittsburgh
|36
|37
|.493
|9
|Cincinnati
|34
|37
|.479
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|San Diego
|37
|34
|.521
|8
|Arizona
|37
|35
|.514
|8½
|San Francisco
|29
|43
|.403
|16½
|Colorado
|27
|46
|.370
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 7, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 4, Texas 2
Detroit 9, Houston 3
Arizona 4, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 11, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Avila 1-3) at Washington (Littell 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Houston (Lambert 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 6-2), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 2-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-2), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-4) at Boston (Bennett 1-2), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 9-3) at Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 3-7) at Seattle (Kirby 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 5-3) at Athletics (Civale 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 7, Kansas City 3
Philadelphia 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 3, San Diego 0
Cincinnati 12, N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4
Arizona 4, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 11, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 1-3) at Washington (Littell 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-4) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-7), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-3), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 6-2), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 2-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-2), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 4-6) at Atlanta (Ritchie 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 9-3) at Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Sullivan 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 5-3) at Athletics (Civale 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.