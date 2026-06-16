All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 43 27 .614 — Tampa Bay 41 28 .594…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 43 27 .614 — Tampa Bay 41 28 .594 1½ Toronto 34 38 .472 10 Baltimore 34 39 .466 10½ Boston 29 40 .420 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 32 .543 — Cleveland 39 33 .542 — Minnesota 34 40 .459 6 Detroit 30 42 .417 9 Kansas City 29 44 .397 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 37 36 .507 — Athletics 36 36 .500 ½ Texas 35 37 .486 1½ Houston 33 41 .446 4½ Los Angeles 29 44 .397 8

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 25 .648 — Philadelphia 39 33 .542 7½ Washington 38 35 .521 9 Miami 36 37 .493 11 New York 32 40 .444 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 43 26 .623 — St. Louis 39 31 .557 4½ Chicago 38 35 .521 7 Pittsburgh 36 37 .493 9 Cincinnati 34 37 .479 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 46 27 .630 — San Diego 37 34 .521 8 Arizona 37 35 .514 8½ San Francisco 29 43 .403 16½ Colorado 27 46 .370 19

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Texas 2

Detroit 9, Houston 3

Arizona 4, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 11, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Avila 1-3) at Washington (Littell 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Houston (Lambert 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 6-2), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 2-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-2), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-4) at Boston (Bennett 1-2), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 9-3) at Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 3-7) at Seattle (Kirby 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 5-3) at Athletics (Civale 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Kansas City 3

Philadelphia 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 3, San Diego 0

Cincinnati 12, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4

Arizona 4, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 11, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 1-3) at Washington (Littell 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-4) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-7), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-3), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 6-2), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 2-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-2), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 4-6) at Atlanta (Ritchie 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 9-3) at Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Sullivan 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 5-3) at Athletics (Civale 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

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