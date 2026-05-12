Van Gisbergen wins again at Watkins Glen as Cup Series gears up for All-Star Race

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES NASCAR All-Star Race Site: Dover, Delaware. Track: Dover Motor Speedway. Race distance: 350 laps,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASCAR All-Star Race

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Track: Dover Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 350 laps, 350 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon; Sunday, race, 1 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Christopher Bell earned his first All-Star victory and a $1 million prize after a late pass of Joey Logano following a pivotal two-tire pit stop at North Wilkesboro.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen captured his seventh career victory after leading 74 laps in a dominant road-course performance for his second straight win at Watkins Glen.

Next race: May 24, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

BetRivers 200

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Track: Dover Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifying, 10:35 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Connor Zilisch took the lead after the opening stage and dominated the remainder of the rain-shortened race, leading 77 laps for his fifth career victory.

Last race: Connor Zilisch rallied to make a dramatic last-corner pass on Jesse Love to secure his third consecutive victory at Watkins Glen.

Next race: May 23, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

ECOSAVE 200

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Track: Dover Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 1:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim rallied from a pit road speeding penalty to beat Grant Enfinger by 0.825 seconds for his second victory of the season.

Last race: Kaden Honeycutt outran Connor Zilisch in overtime to claim his first career series win and give the No. 11 TRICON Garage team its first victory of the season.

Next race: May 22, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli recovered from an early lead loss to Charles Leclerc, used a well-timed lap-27 pit stop to jump Lando Norris, and pulled away to win by 3.264 seconds.

Next race: May 24, Montreal.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Christian Lundgaard ended a 47-race winless streak after passing David Malukas with 18 laps remaining to earn his second career victory and first with Arrow McLaren.

Next race: May 24, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK

Site: Joliet, Illinois.

Track: Route 66 Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 10:30 a.m.

Next race: May 31, Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

DELAWARE DIAMOND CLASH

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SAND HILL SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS CONNOR BOBIK MEMORIAL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS #LETSRACETWO

WORLD OF OUTLAWS CONNOR BOBIK MEMORIAL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS #LETSRACETWO

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BILLY WINN CLASSIC

Next race: May 19 – 24.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

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