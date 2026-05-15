Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Central Michigan at UMass Amherst — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Plus Illinois State…

Central Michigan at UMass Amherst — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Plus

Illinois State at Michigan State — Big Ten Plus

Central Michigan at UMass Amherst — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Toronto at Detroit — Detroit SportsNet, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

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