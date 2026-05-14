All Times EDT Tuesday’s Games Eugene 17, Tri-City 4 Spokane 7, Hillsboro 3 Vancouver 6, Everett 5, 10 innings Wednesday’s…

All Times EDT

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene 17, Tri-City 4

Spokane 7, Hillsboro 3

Vancouver 6, Everett 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene 4, Tri-City 2

Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2

Everett 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

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