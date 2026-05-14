All Times EDT
Tuesday’s Games
Eugene 17, Tri-City 4
Spokane 7, Hillsboro 3
Vancouver 6, Everett 5, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Eugene 4, Tri-City 2
Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2
Everett 3, Vancouver 0
Thursday’s Games
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
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