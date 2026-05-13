FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Cavaliers-Pistons, MLB + NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face the Detroit Pistons, new bettors can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer. By redeeming this promo, new customers can place a $5 wager and receive $150 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to back a side in the upcoming Cavaliers-Pistons matchup or prefer to target any other NBA game on the schedule this week, this promotion provides an excellent starting point for your sportsbook account. If basketball isn’t your preference, this flexible offer from FanDuel is also perfectly suited for wagering on upcoming action across the NHL and MLB schedules.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 13, 2026

To unlock this offer, new FanDuel customers simply need to register, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 first real-money wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons game, or any other matchup on the active NBA slate. If your initial bet is a winner, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, giving your bankroll an immediate boost for future wagers.

A major advantage of this welcome promotion is that there is no odds limit attached to your qualifying wager. This means you can choose to back a heavy moneyline favorite for a statistically safer path to the bonus bets, or you can swing for the fences with an underdog prediction. As long as your first real-money wager settles as a win, the $150 bonus is yours. This specific promotion is exclusively available to new FanDuel customers who have never previously held an account with the sportsbook.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Preview, Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers +146 +3.5 (-104) Over 211.5 (-114) Detroit Pistons -174 -3.5 (-118) Under 211.5 (-106)

When evaluating the best bets for this matchup, Detroit’s home-court advantage is an intriguing factor. The Pistons boast a dominant 37-10 home record this season. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have struggled to cover recently, going just 1-3 against the spread after a win in their last four games. Cleveland is winless on the road in the playoffs so far. Backing Detroit to cover the -3.5 spread stands out as a strong play based on these straightforward trends.

Bettors should also closely monitor the injury report. Detroit has several notable players listed as questionable (day-to-day), including Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, and Kevin Huerter. How the Pistons navigate these potential absences will heavily influence their 104.3 points-per-game offense as they try to keep pace with a Cleveland squad averaging 109.9 points per contest.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Activating this FanDuel welcome offer for the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons matchup is a straightforward process. Notably, no promo code is necessary to enter or unlock this opportunity.

To claim the promotion, new users simply need to follow these steps:

Register and sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game or any other available market.

There is no odds limit attached to your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to choose any betting market you prefer. If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets. All eligible users will receive their bonus funds within 72 hours of the initial bet’s settlement.