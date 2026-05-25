DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Instant Sign Up Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sometimes, the best value isn’t buried in a complex player prop model—it’s handed right to you. New users can take advantage of a guaranteed $100 bonus offer before Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals clash between the Knicks and Cavaliers with the DraftKings promo code welcome offer here. You won’t need a code to redeem the offer.

By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, new customers will activate a “Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets no matter what” promotion for this Eastern Conference showdown. I trust the math, and the math says turning five bucks into a guaranteed hundred is a no-brainer. This guide explains exactly how to unlock this exclusive DraftKings offer and immediately apply your $100 bonus to the upcoming Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Getting started with the latest DraftKings welcome offer is a straightforward process. I always tell my followers to leverage these welcome offers to build that bankroll, and this is a perfect opportunity for bettors looking to wager on the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. Below is a quick overview of the promotion details.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Because there is no manual code required, simply using the standard promotional links will automatically opt new users into the offer. Once you place a qualifying $5 wager on the Knicks, Cavaliers, or any other eligible market, DraftKings will instantly credit the $100 in bonus bets to your account, regardless of your initial bet’s outcome.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

As the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, new DraftKings customers can unlock a guaranteed reward to use across the current NBA postseason slate. Regardless of whether your initial spread, moneyline, or prop bet on this critical playoff matchup wins or loses, DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

This $100 reward is conveniently paid out as four separate $25 bonus bets, giving you multiple bullets in the chamber to spread your wagers across different games, build a longshot parlay, or utilize a profit boost. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers. Once issued, your bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will want to deploy them quickly while the playoff action is still heating up.

Use the DraftKings NBA Promo Code on New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Moneyline -135 +114 Total Points Over 218.5 (-112) Under 218.5 (-108)

When looking at the current betting trends and my personal tracking, bettors will find some stark contrasts between these two Eastern Conference contenders. I believe great value lies in riding the hot hand. The New York Knicks have been exceptionally reliable for backers recently, boasting a flawless 5-0 (1.000) record against the spread over their last five games. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled to find their footing, posting an abysmal 1-4 (.200) record in the playoffs over their last five contests.

Drilling into the series statistics, the New York Knicks have dominated offensively through the first three games. New York is averaging a blistering 115.00 points per game on 52% shooting from the field. They are also moving the ball effectively, logging 26.30 assists per contest. The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, are averaging 101.70 points per game on 43% shooting, struggling to match New York’s efficiency.

How to Activate the DraftKings NBA Promo Offer

Claiming your bonus for the upcoming New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is incredibly simple, and the best part is that no manual promo code is necessary to get started. Here is my exact, step-by-step game plan to lock in this value and secure your bonus bets: