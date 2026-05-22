DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the NBA Playoffs, especially when we can lock in a nice pay day before the game even tips off. Make a $5 first wager and claim a $100 bonus for Spurs-Thunder and other games throughout Memorial Day Weekend to receive a $100 bonus. You won’t need a code when you get the offer below.

We are breaking down how new users can claim this welcome offer ahead of the next massive NBA playoff clash. By registering and putting a simple $5 wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, you will instantly score a $100 bonus—no matter what happens on the hardwood.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

As bettors looking to build a real strategy, finding a guaranteed edge is the name of the game. Taking advantage of this DraftKings promo code is one of my favorite ways to boost our shared betting arsenal. Here is the deal: new DraftKings customers just need to make a qualifying deposit and place a first wager of at least $5 on the NBA slate—like tonight’s crucial matchup. Just make sure your qualifying wager is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer (meaning a -200 or +150 bet works perfectly). The beauty of this offer? Your initial $5 bet doesn’t even need to hit. Win, lose, or draw, you get the bonus.

Once your ticket is locked in, your account is instantly credited with $100 in bonus bets. DraftKings pays this out as four individual $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it gives us multiple bullets in the chamber. Instead of just playing a standard moneyline, we can use these bonus bets to confidently chase bigger payouts with sophisticated wagers or parlays without risking our own cash. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving us a week to find those high-value spots.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs

Let’s look at where we’re placing these bets. The Oklahoma City Thunder will hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. Tip-off is scheduled for May 22, 2026, at 7:30 PM CDT, with national television coverage provided by NBC/Peacock. The stakes could not be higher in Round 3 of the NBA Playoffs—the Western Conference Finals. With two games already completed in the series, both squads are battling fiercely for a spot in the championship round.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 22, 2026, at 8:49 PM UTC from DraftKings.

When I am handicapping Game 3, a few key metrics jump right off the page. The San Antonio Spurs enter as slight home favorites, or “chalk,” laying -1.5 points. They have handled expectations beautifully lately, going 4-1 (.800) straight up as a favorite over their last five games. If you are eyeing the totals market instead of picking a side, note that the “over” has cashed in each of the last five Oklahoma City Thunder games.

Through the first two games of this Western Conference Finals series, it has been an absolute dogfight. The Oklahoma City Thunder are averaging 118.5 points per game on 44% shooting, while the San Antonio Spurs are right on their heels putting up 117.5 points on 46% shooting from the floor. Looking at their overall 2025 postseason metrics, both squads have been elite. The Thunder hold a slight edge in Net Rating at 14.1 compared to the Spurs’ 13.8. However, San Antonio has been absolutely dominant on the glass, grabbing 53.5% of all available rebounds during their playoff run, compared to a 49.9% rebounding rate for Oklahoma City. That rebounding edge gives the Spurs a real chance at extra possessions.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Offer

Securing your guaranteed bonus is a straightforward process, and there is no manual DraftKings promo code necessary to claim it. Let’s walk through the exact steps so we can start building our bankroll with confidence:

Create an Account: Head over to the DraftKings platform and register for a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. Deposit at least $5 into your account using one of the many secure and convenient payment methods available. Place Your First Wager: Browse the NBA markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $5 on the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, or any other eligible sporting event.

As soon as your $5 wager is confirmed, DraftKings will instantly reward your account with $100 in bonus bets. You do not even have to wait for the game to finish or your bet to settle. It is an instant boost, giving us the perfect ammunition to build some smart, strategic wagers. Let’s get out there and make some winning bets together!