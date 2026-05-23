DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 Instant Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, MLB, NHL Playoffs

We’re diving deep into the Eastern Conference Finals, and the stakes have never been higher. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can rip into an elite welcome offer ahead of tip-off: simply smash a qualifying bet of $5 on this playoff duel, and you will instantly secure $100 in bonus bets—guaranteed, no matter how the final buzzer sounds. In fact, this offer (that does not require the use of a bonus code), applies to any MDW games.
DraftKings Promo Code for NBA
Let’s cut through the noise. Before these Eastern Conference heavyweights hit the floor at Rocket Arena, here is exactly what you need to know to get your bankroll humming.
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
DraftKings Promo Code: Slam the Door with a Guaranteed $100 Bonus
As the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks prep for battle, new DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to rev up their bankrolls. By claiming this exclusive welcome offer, we’re looking at a guaranteed $100 in bonus bets just for placing a $5 qualifying wager on this high-stakes postseason clash. Your initial $5 bet simply needs to be placed on odds of -500 or longer to qualify. The best part of this promotion is that the payout is completely bulletproof—you get the reward regardless of whether your team covers the spread or gets blown out.
Once you lock in your play, DraftKings pays out the $100 reward in the form of four $25 bonus bets. You can use these tokens to wager on the rest of the NBA slate or any other sports action on the board this week. Just remember, these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so you will need to fire off those four $25 credits before they vanish from your account.
Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
The New York Knicks hit the highway to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH. Scheduled for May 23, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT, this pivotal Round 3 showdown will be broadcast nationally on ABC. We’re two games deep into the Eastern Conference Finals, and desperation figures to kick in as both squads fight to control the momentum of the series.
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|New York Knicks
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Spread
|+2.5 (-112)
|-2.5 (-108)
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-108)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
When we break down the betting angles for this clash, recent trends paint a vivid picture. Bettors riding with the Knicks have been cashing tickets, as New York is humming along at a 4-1 clip against the spread over their last five games. However, they are walking into a buzzsaw on the road against a rebound-minded Cleveland Cavaliers squad that boasts a dominant 7-2 record against the spread in their last nine home games.
Offensively, the Knicks have ripped into Cleveland through the first two games of the series. They are averaging a blistering 112.0 points per game on 50.0% shooting, fueling a massive 18.0 Net Rating in the postseason. On the flip side, the Cavaliers have struggled to find their offensive rhythm, managing just 98.5 points per game on a frosty 39.0% from the floor—though their underlying metrics still show a positive 1.2 postseason Net Rating.
How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Offer for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
Ready to smash this promo and secure your instant payout? Getting your account set up ahead of tip-off at Rocket Arena is a fast and simple process. Follow our playbook:
- Sign Up: Click through any of the promotional links provided on this page to head directly to the DraftKings sportsbook.
- Register Your Account: Create a new profile by dropping in your standard personal information, including your name, email, physical address, and date of birth. No promo code is necessary here; using our links will automatically activate the offer.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, fund your bankroll by depositing a minimum of $5 using any of the secure payment methods available on the platform.
- Place Your Bet: Navigate over to the NBA betting markets and lock in a qualifying wager of at least $5 on either the Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks.
- Enjoy Your Bonus: As soon as you slam the door on that $5 bet, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets.