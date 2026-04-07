Ottawa hosts Tampa Bay after Tkachuk’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (48-23-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (40-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7…

Tampa Bay Lightning (48-23-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (40-27-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -128, Lightning +107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Brady Tkachuk’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Senators’ 6-3 win.

Ottawa is 40-27-10 overall and 9-8-6 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have a 34-10-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Tampa Bay is 14-7-1 against the Atlantic Division and 48-23-6 overall. The Lightning rank third in the league with 275 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 33 goals and 45 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 43 goals and 83 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Thomas Chabot: out (forearm), Tyler Kleven: out (upper body), Carter Yakemchuk: out (concussion), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Lightning: Brandon Hagel: day to day (undisclosed), Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (undisclosed), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: out (personal).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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