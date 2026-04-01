New Orleans takes on Portland on 5-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (25-51, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (38-38, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland,…

New Orleans Pelicans (25-51, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (38-38, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to break its five-game slide with a victory against Portland.

The Trail Blazers have gone 25-21 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 32.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 7.2.

The Pelicans are 16-31 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is second in the NBA scoring 57.4 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 15.7.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 47.0% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 122-109 on Jan. 3, with Deni Avdija scoring 34 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avdija is averaging 23.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Scoot Henderson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Williamson is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: out (calf), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: day to day (ankle), Bryce McGowens: day to day (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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