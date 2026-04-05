Mickey Moniak homers twice as Rockies top Phillies 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Mickey Moniak homered twice and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Sunday to salvage…

DENVER (AP) — Mickey Moniak homered twice and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Sunday to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) struck out five and gave up one run in six innings for the Rockies.

T.J. Rumfield also homered for Colorado, hitting a two-run shot in a three-run first inning. Rumfield is hitting .345 with two home runs and five RBIs in his first nine games.

Victor Vodnik struck out Rafael Marchán with runners on first and second in the ninth inning to earn his first save of the season.

It was Moniak’s third career multi-home run game. The 27-year-old outfielder, who is in his second season in Colorado, was selected by the Phillies with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and played for the franchise from 2020-22.

Adolis García homered in the second inning for Philadelphia. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Phillies, who left seven runners on base.

Taijuan Walker (0-2) took the loss for Philadelphia after giving up seven hits, four earned runs and three home runs in five innings.

Up next

Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter (1-0, 1.69 ERA) will take the mound against RHP Adrian Houser (0-1, 1.69) and the host San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (0-0) will face off against the visiting Houston Astros on Monday.

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