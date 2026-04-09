Mets play the Diamondbacks in series rubber match

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-6, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (7-5, third in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-6, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (7-5, third in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -161, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has a 3-2 record in home games and a 7-5 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona is 6-6 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Alvarez has a double, three home runs and three RBIs while hitting .300 for the Mets. Juan Soto is 11 for 31 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has two home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs while hitting .333 for the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas is 10 for 20 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .248 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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