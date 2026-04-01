Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara throws his 2nd career ‘Maddux’ and MLB’s 1st complete game of the season

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara never stopped believing in himself. Not when Tommy John surgery robbed him of the 2024…

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara never stopped believing in himself.

Not when Tommy John surgery robbed him of the 2024 season. Not when 2025 ended in a disappointing 11-12 record, and a 5.36 ERA.

Instead, he “always kept the faith.”

Alcantara threw the first complete game of the MLB season in a 93-pitch shutout on Wednesday, leading the Miami Marlins to a 10-0 domination of the Chicago White Sox.

It was Alcantara’s second career shutout with fewer than 100 pitches, known as a “Maddux” in honor of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux.

Alcantara also threw his 13th career complete game and fifth shutout.

“Many negative things happened last year but that didn’t hold me back trying to be better,” Alcantara said. “This year, I am going to give my best every time, win more games and be more aggressive in counts. Today, as a club, we did a tremendous job.”

The White Sox did not have a hitter reach second as Alcantara (2-0) scattered three singles, hit a batter and struck out seven. After a dominant outing against Colorado in the season-opener, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings.

Alcantara used six pitches to shut down the White Sox. Although his changeup and four-seam fastball were mostly used in his outing, Alcantara also utilized his slider, sweeper, sinker and cutter to carve through the Chicago lineup.

“Everything was working. Everything was good today,” Alcantara said. “I think I did a great job, trying to not miss much.”

Alcantara’s battery mate Liam Hicks continued his torrid offensive start as he homered, had two singles and drove in four runs to give him a major league-leading 12 RBIs.

“It was fun,” Hicks said of catching Alcantara’s gem. “He had a lot of pitches working. When you’re back there and he’s rolling like that, it’s cool to see. It makes your job catching easy.”

As Alcantara accumulated quick outs, the decision became easier for manager Clayton McCullough to allow his ace to pitch the ninth. With Alcantara needing only three pitches to retire the White Sox in the eighth, it became an easy call.

“I gave him a thumbs up and he gave me a thumbs up,” McCullough said.

He called the outing remarkable.

“It’s hard to do that today, to go nine innings with how you view workload,” McCullough said. “Hitters are good. He was so efficient and guys played great behind him.”

There were 29 complete games thrown last season, and pitchers threw just 13 shutouts, the lowest in a non-shortened season since 1873.

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