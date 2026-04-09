Jazz face the Grizzlies on 10-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (25-55, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-59, 15th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Memphis Grizzlies (25-55, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-59, 15th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of 10 in a row.

The Jazz have gone 11-39 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.6 rebounds. Kyle Filipowski paces the Jazz with 7.2 boards.

The Grizzlies have gone 19-31 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis gives up 120.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Jazz are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Jazz average 115.0 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 126.3 the Jazz allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won 123-114 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the Grizzlies with 23 points, and Isaiah Collier led the Jazz with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is averaging 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 18.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 0-10, averaging 117.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 136.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 111.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 131.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Ace Bailey: day to day (knee), Elijah Harkless: day to day (hamstring), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), GG Jackson: out (knee), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out for season (toe), Cam Spencer: out (back), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf), Javon Small: out (thigh).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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