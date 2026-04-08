Indiana faces Brooklyn on 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (18-61, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-59, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday,…

Indiana Pacers (18-61, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-59, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to end its three-game skid with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Nets are 14-34 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference averaging only 106.1 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 14-35 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 6-36 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nets’ 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Nets give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 115-110 on Feb. 12. Jarace Walker scored 23 points to help lead the Pacers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is scoring 11.7 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Nolan Traore is averaging 10.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Obi Toppin is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 104.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 120.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 33.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ziaire Williams: day to day (foot), Noah Clowney: day to day (ankle), Nic Claxton: day to day (hand), Danny Wolf: out for season (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (hamstring), Terance Mann: day to day (achilles).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (hamstring), Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back), Ben Sheppard: day to day (hip), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Pascal Siakam: day to day (back), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (neck), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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