Hurricanes take win streak into game against the Senators

Carolina Hurricanes (49-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (39-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (49-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (39-27-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -126, Senators +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 39-27-10 record overall and a 19-12-6 record on its home ice. The Senators serve 9.9 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in NHL play.

Carolina has a 21-11-4 record in road games and a 49-21-6 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 21-8-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-3. Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 31 goals and 33 assists for the Senators. Warren Foegele has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 26 goals and 52 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has scored four goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Thomas Chabot: out (forearm), Tyler Kleven: out (upper body), Carter Yakemchuk: out (concussion), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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