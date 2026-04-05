All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 66 44 16 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 66 44 16 3 3 94 214 156 Maine 66 39 19 6 2 86 202 156 Reading 67 35 23 7 2 79 190 188 Adirondack 65 34 22 8 1 77 187 185 Trois-Rivieres 67 32 28 3 4 71 182 188 Worcester 66 29 30 5 2 65 170 201 Norfolk 66 28 34 4 0 60 194 226 Greensboro 66 18 41 6 1 43 169 249

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 68 45 13 7 3 100 229 138 South Carolina 68 43 21 1 3 90 210 192 Atlanta 67 42 22 2 1 87 192 164 Savannah 67 32 31 3 1 68 195 193 Jacksonville 67 27 31 8 1 63 166 213 Greenville 65 26 31 7 1 60 170 192 Orlando 67 26 36 4 1 57 168 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 67 40 16 6 5 91 232 182 Fort Wayne 64 40 16 10 0 90 225 172 Kalamazoo 66 33 27 3 3 72 211 225 Cincinnati 66 33 29 4 0 70 199 227 Indy 66 30 27 9 1 70 167 178 Bloomington 65 33 29 2 3 67 201 206 Iowa 66 22 38 4 2 50 171 231

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 67 53 10 2 2 110 243 147 Idaho 68 40 21 6 1 87 237 209 Allen 66 38 23 5 0 81 243 194 Tahoe 68 33 29 3 3 72 242 243 Utah 68 27 32 8 1 63 222 244 Wichita 66 25 30 6 4 61 179 209 Rapid City 67 27 34 5 1 60 206 240 Tulsa 66 25 36 5 0 55 177 235

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Maine 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0

South Carolina 5, Greenville 3

Jacksonville 2, Florida 1

Norfolk 3, Adirondack 2

Savannah 2, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 4, Toledo 2

Iowa 3, Fort Wayne 2

Allen 4, Greensboro 0

Tulsa 6, Rapid City 4

Kansas City 4, Idaho 3

Utah 3, Wichita 2

Cincinnati 3, Tahoe 2

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 0

Reading 3, Worcester 2

Kalamazoo 3, Bloomington 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

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