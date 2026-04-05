All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|66
|44
|16
|3
|3
|94
|214
|156
|Maine
|66
|39
|19
|6
|2
|86
|202
|156
|Reading
|67
|35
|23
|7
|2
|79
|190
|188
|Adirondack
|65
|34
|22
|8
|1
|77
|187
|185
|Trois-Rivieres
|67
|32
|28
|3
|4
|71
|182
|188
|Worcester
|66
|29
|30
|5
|2
|65
|170
|201
|Norfolk
|66
|28
|34
|4
|0
|60
|194
|226
|Greensboro
|66
|18
|41
|6
|1
|43
|169
|249
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|68
|45
|13
|7
|3
|100
|229
|138
|South Carolina
|68
|43
|21
|1
|3
|90
|210
|192
|Atlanta
|67
|42
|22
|2
|1
|87
|192
|164
|Savannah
|67
|32
|31
|3
|1
|68
|195
|193
|Jacksonville
|67
|27
|31
|8
|1
|63
|166
|213
|Greenville
|65
|26
|31
|7
|1
|60
|170
|192
|Orlando
|67
|26
|36
|4
|1
|57
|168
|210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|67
|40
|16
|6
|5
|91
|232
|182
|Fort Wayne
|64
|40
|16
|10
|0
|90
|225
|172
|Kalamazoo
|66
|33
|27
|3
|3
|72
|211
|225
|Cincinnati
|66
|33
|29
|4
|0
|70
|199
|227
|Indy
|66
|30
|27
|9
|1
|70
|167
|178
|Bloomington
|65
|33
|29
|2
|3
|67
|201
|206
|Iowa
|66
|22
|38
|4
|2
|50
|171
|231
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|67
|53
|10
|2
|2
|110
|243
|147
|Idaho
|68
|40
|21
|6
|1
|87
|237
|209
|Allen
|66
|38
|23
|5
|0
|81
|243
|194
|Tahoe
|68
|33
|29
|3
|3
|72
|242
|243
|Utah
|68
|27
|32
|8
|1
|63
|222
|244
|Wichita
|66
|25
|30
|6
|4
|61
|179
|209
|Rapid City
|67
|27
|34
|5
|1
|60
|206
|240
|Tulsa
|66
|25
|36
|5
|0
|55
|177
|235
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Maine 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0
South Carolina 5, Greenville 3
Jacksonville 2, Florida 1
Norfolk 3, Adirondack 2
Savannah 2, Atlanta 1
Wheeling 4, Toledo 2
Iowa 3, Fort Wayne 2
Allen 4, Greensboro 0
Tulsa 6, Rapid City 4
Kansas City 4, Idaho 3
Utah 3, Wichita 2
Cincinnati 3, Tahoe 2
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 0
Reading 3, Worcester 2
Kalamazoo 3, Bloomington 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
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