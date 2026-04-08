Corbin Carroll’s 3 extra-base hits lead the Diamondbacks to a 7-2 win over the Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Corbin Carroll had three extra-base hits in his 500th career game Wednesday, including a two-run double…

NEW YORK (AP) — Corbin Carroll had three extra-base hits in his 500th career game Wednesday, including a two-run double during a four-run second inning that sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-2 win over the New York Mets.

Carroll also doubled in the first and tripled in the seventh — his major league-leading 44th triple since 2023. Right fielder Brett Baty robbed Carroll of another potential hit with a sliding catch in the fifth before snaring his 100.3 mph liner to end the eighth.

Ketel Marte had an RBI single for Arizona, and Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo each delivered a sacrifice fly. Jorge Barrosa added insurance with a two-run double in the eighth.

Ildemaro Vargas had three singles as Arizona tied a season high with 11 hits.

Ryne Nelson (1-0) allowed one run and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings. The win was the first since Aug. 27 for Nelson, who recorded a 3.05 ERA over seven starts during the drought.

Baty ended Nelson’s shutout bid with a run-scoring single in the sixth, and Mark Vientos had a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The Mets, whose four-game winning streak ended, were 2 for 15 with runners on and stranded eight overall.

David Peterson (0-2) permitted five runs in five innings. The left-hander, who made the NL All-Star team last year, has a 6.14 ERA this season and a 7.83 ERA in his last 12 starts dating to Aug. 6.

For the second straight day, the game began at 4:10 p.m., three hours earlier than originally scheduled due to a cold and windy forecast. The temperature at first pitch was 48 degrees.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) faces Mets RHP Nolan McLean (1-0, 2.61) in the series finale Thursday night.

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