CJ Kayfus, Gabriel Arias drive in 2 runs apiece as Guardians down Cubs 6-5 to split doubleheader

CLEVELAND (AP) — CJ Kayfus homered and Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single in the eighth inning as the Cleveland…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CJ Kayfus homered and Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 and split a doubleheader Sunday.

Shut out 1-0 in the opener, the Guardians were six outs from being swept when Kayfus, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, homered off Jacob Webb (0-1) to tie it 4.

Rookie Chase DeLauter followed with a single and Rhys Hoskins walked before Arias delivered his second run-scoring single of Game 2. Austin Hedges singles in a run to put Cleveland up 6-4.

Scott Armstrong (1-0) allowed a tiebreaking homer but picked up the win. Cade Smith gave up an RBI single to Ian Happ in the ninth but stranded two for his third save.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and Matt Shaw and Happ added solo shots for Chicago in Game 2.

Despite getting just two hits, the Cubs won the opener 1-0 as starter Edward Cabrera and three relievers combined on a one-hitter.

Cleveland’s lone hit in Game 1 came sixth when Kayfus led off the sixth with a drive to right that carried over outfielder Michael Conforto’s head. The three combined hits between the teams are the fewest in a game at Progressive Field, which opened in 1994.

In the second game, Happ put the Cubs up 4-3 with his fourth homer. He had gone 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in the series before connecting off Armstrong.

Blanked over the previous 14 innings, the Guardians finally strung some hits together in the sixth and tied it 3 on RBIs from Kayfus, DeLauter and Arias.

Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez played in his 1,619th game, tying him with Terry Turner for the most in club history.

Up next

Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (0-0) starts the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay against Shane McClanahan (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-1, 4.00) takes on Kansas City’s Michael Wacha (0-0) on Monday in the first of three.

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