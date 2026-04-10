Catton scores game-winner in shootout, Kraken end skid with 4-3 victory against Golden Knights

SEATTLE (AP) — Berkly Catton scored in the third period and added a game-winner in the shootout as the Seattle…

SEATTLE (AP) — Berkly Catton scored in the third period and added a game-winner in the shootout as the Seattle Kraken ended a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

It was just the second win for the Kraken (33-34-11) in the last 12 games.

The Golden Knights (36-26-17) had their four-game win streak snapped under new head coach John Tortorella.

Mark Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead with 10:04 left in the first period and he added his 26th goal of the season on the power play 55 seconds into the second.

Vegas went ahead 3-1 just 1:11 into the third when Brett Howden scored off the rush.

The Kraken got on the board late in the second on a power-play goal by Jared McCann, his 20th of the season. It was Seattle’s first power-play goal since March 21 to end a 0-for-17 skid. It also marked the fifth straight season McCann has scored 20 goals, all with the Kraken.

Catton cut it to 3-2 early in the third and Bobby McMann netted his 28th of the year to tie the game for the Kraken.

Joey Daccord stopped 31 shots for Seattle. The Kraken recalled goalie Nikke Kokko from the Coachella Valley Firebirds on an emergency basis ahead of the game. Goalie Matt Murray was away from the team for a family matter.

Seattle and president of hockey operations Ron Francis mutually parted ways Wednesday, which Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke discussed ahead of Thursday’s game.

Up next

Golden Knights: At Colorado on Saturday.

Kraken: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

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