Braves ride an 8-run fifth inning and cruise past the Diamondbacks, 17-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Matt Olson, Dominic Smith and Mauricio Dubón hit solo homers, Reynaldo López gave up one run over…

PHOENIX (AP) — Matt Olson, Dominic Smith and Mauricio Dubón hit solo homers, Reynaldo López gave up one run over five innings and the Atlanta Braves coasted to a 17-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

The Braves broke it open with an eight-run fifth, sending 12 batters to plate to take a 10-1 lead. Austin Riley and Michael Harris II had two-run doubles and Ozzie Albies brought home two more with a single.

It was a frustrating inning for the D-backs — partly thanks to technology. Ryne Nelson walked three batters, including Ronald Acuña Jr., which forced in a run. The right-hander had a potential strike three to Albies overturned by an ABS challenge, turning it into a walk. A potential inning-ending double play was also overturned when Drake Baldwin was ruled safe at first.

On top of that, 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado made a costly error, leading to five unearned runs for Nelson.

Nelson (0-1) made it just 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs, but only two were earned. He walked three and struck out three.

López (1-0) gave up four hits and a walk while striking out three. Olson finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Arizona had its three-game winning streak snapped. Jordan Lawlar hit a solo homer in the third, which was his first career long ball in 126 career plate appearances.

D-backs catcher James McCann pitched the ninth inning, giving up five runs on seven hits, including a two-run homer to Jorge Mateo.

Up next

The D-backs will start LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against Braves RHP Grant Holmes (0-1, 5.40) on Friday night.

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