BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL Playoff Games

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As the Rockets and Lakers prepare to clash, finding underlying value is the name of the game. That is why we put a lot of stock in the current BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, which offers a generous bonus available for this pivotal postseason matchup, and any other game across the NBA and NHL playoffs, or MLB regular season.







New users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo. For new players in all other legal sports betting states, you get exclusive access to the $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to back either the Rockets or the Lakers and get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

Before the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers tip off, you need to know exactly what consensus odds and welcome offers are on the table. Depending on your location, you can secure bonus bets or first-bet protection to elevate your wager on this 2025 postseason matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 21st, 2026

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your bet wins offer.

For bettors in all other participating US states (excluding NY), you have access to the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Whether you are laying the points with the Houston Rockets on the road or taking the points with the Los Angeles Lakers at home, your first wager comes with a substantial safety net to keep you in the action.

Rockets vs. Lakers Preview via BetMGM

The Houston Rockets are hitting the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers for a critical Western Conference First Round playoff series. Scheduled to tip off tonight at 10:30 PM ET, this matchup is ripe with betting value. With one game already in the books for this best-of-seven first-round matchup, both the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to establish dominance and secure crucial momentum in the 2025 playoffs.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds

Bet Type Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Spread -5.5 (-102) +5.5 (-118) Moneyline -208 +170 Total Points Over 207.5 (-105) Under 207.5 (-115)

Odds as of April 21, 2026 from MGM.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code for Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers

Activating your preferred welcome offer before the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers tip off is a fast and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in your value before the lines move: