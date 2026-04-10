Adrian Kempe scores twice, Kings top Canucks 4-1 to move back into Western Conference wild card spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had two goals, and the Los Angeles Kings moved into a playoff spot with…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had two goals, and the Los Angeles Kings moved into a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Joel Armia and Trevor Moore also scored, Anton Forsberg made 24 saves, and the Kings’ third straight win put them one point ahead of the Nashville Predators for the second Western Conference wild card with a game in hand.

Los Angeles came into the night already controlling its path to the postseason, and Nashville’s 4-1 loss at Utah on Thursday created breathing room.

Marcus Pettersson scored and Nikita Tolopilo made 22 saves for the Canucks, who have lost 10 of their past 11 games.

The Kings started strong for the second consecutive game, with Kempe opening the scoring after 1:29 by getting to the slot and burying Brandt Clarke’s centering pass. After Pettersson tied it late in the first, Armia needed just 1:31 to put Los Angeles back up.

Kempe netted his second goal with 28.2 seconds left in the middle period by redirecting Joel Edmundson’s slap shot for a 3-1 lead. Kempe has been the main offensive catalyst during the Kings’ five-game point streak, collecting seven goals and two assists in that span with three multigoal efforts.

The switch to Forsberg in net is also paying dividends, as he has won three straight starts while allowing four goals total.

The Kings had played four straight games decided in overtime or a shootout, setting an NHL single-season record for games going past regulation along the way, but Moore ensured there would be no chance of extra hockey with his goal midway through the third period.

Up Next

Canucks: Visit San Jose on Saturday night.

Kings: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

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