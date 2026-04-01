Adames leads Giants against the Padres following 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. San Diego Padres (1-4) San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Adrian Houser…

San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. San Diego Padres (1-4)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Adrian Houser (0-0); Padres: Nick Pivetta (0-1, 18.00 ERA, 3.33 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Padres +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres after Willy Adames’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

San Diego went 90-72 overall and 52-29 at home last season. The Padres slugged .390 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 39-42 on the road last season. The Giants averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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