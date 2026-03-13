Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Mar. 12 TOURNAMENT American Athletic Quarterfinal North Texas 76, Tulsa 73 UTSA 62, South Florida 51 Big West Quarterfinal…

Thursday, Mar. 12

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

Quarterfinal

North Texas 76, Tulsa 73

UTSA 62, South Florida 51

Big West

Quarterfinal

Hawai’i 72, Cal State Fullerton 61, OT

UC Davis 70, UC Riverside 59

Coastal

Second Round

William & Mary 61, North Carolina A&T 58

Monmouth 72, UNC Wilmington 61

Hofstra 72, Towson 71

Elon 67, Hampton 62

Conference USA

Quarterfinal

Liberty 89, Sam Houston 57

Missouri State 69, Middle Tennessee 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

Coppin State 70, North Carolina Central 52

Norfolk State 69, Morgan State 43

Missouri Valley

First Round

Indiana State 81, Southern Illinois 69

Evansville 76, UIC 71

Drake 81, Valparaiso 55

Northeast

Semifinal

Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Le Moyne 51

LIU 82, Mercyhurst 64

Patriot League

Semifinal

Holy Cross 61, Army 55

Lehigh 81, Navy 76, OT

Southland

Championship

Stephen F. Austin 71, McNeese 59

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Southern University 64, Jackson State 51

Alabama State 56, Grambling State 50

Western Athletic

Quarterfinal

Tarleton State 60, Utah Valley 57

UT Arlington 70, Southern Utah 65

