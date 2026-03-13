Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Mar. 12
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
Quarterfinal
North Texas 76, Tulsa 73
UTSA 62, South Florida 51
Big West
Quarterfinal
Hawai’i 72, Cal State Fullerton 61, OT
UC Davis 70, UC Riverside 59
Coastal
Second Round
William & Mary 61, North Carolina A&T 58
Monmouth 72, UNC Wilmington 61
Hofstra 72, Towson 71
Elon 67, Hampton 62
Conference USA
Quarterfinal
Liberty 89, Sam Houston 57
Missouri State 69, Middle Tennessee 66
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal
Coppin State 70, North Carolina Central 52
Norfolk State 69, Morgan State 43
Missouri Valley
First Round
Indiana State 81, Southern Illinois 69
Evansville 76, UIC 71
Drake 81, Valparaiso 55
Northeast
Semifinal
Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Le Moyne 51
LIU 82, Mercyhurst 64
Patriot League
Semifinal
Holy Cross 61, Army 55
Lehigh 81, Navy 76, OT
Southland
Championship
Stephen F. Austin 71, McNeese 59
Southwestern Athletic
Quarterfinal
Southern University 64, Jackson State 51
Alabama State 56, Grambling State 50
Western Athletic
Quarterfinal
Tarleton State 60, Utah Valley 57
UT Arlington 70, Southern Utah 65
