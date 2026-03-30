Tatum ruled out, Brown returns to lineup for Celtics vs Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Celtics are swapping one key player for another in their Monday night contest against the…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Celtics are swapping one key player for another in their Monday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks, as Jayson Tatum heads back to the bench and Jaylen Brown returns to the lineup following a two-game absence.

Tatum, who ruptured his Achilles in May, made his season debut on March 6 against the Mavericks and has played in 11 games since. The six-time NBA All-Star comes off his best performance of the season against Charlotte on Sunday night, dropping 32 points and adding eight assists, five rebounds and a block. Tatum was named the East’s NBA player of the week on Monday.

Boston ruled Tatum out with injury management.

Brown missed the past two games with Achilles tendinitis, including Boston’s Friday night game against Atlanta, when the Celtics handed the Hawks just their second loss since Feb 20 with a 109-102 defeat.

Brown will start alongside Jordan Walsh, Luka Garza, Baylor Scheierman and Derrick White.

Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and Jonathan Kuminga return for the Hawks after missing Saturday’s win against Sacramento. Jock Landale was ruled out with an illness.

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