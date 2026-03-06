Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 NBA Friday Night Deposit Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA regular season continues tonight with a banger slate, including matchups like Mavericks vs. Celtics, Knicks vs. Nuggets and more, and the Sleeper promo code WTOP provides one of two rewards. Choose a $20 bonus or a $100 deposit match and make picks for Jayson Tatum’s return or any other game. Click here to register.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Friday Slate

Now is the perfect time to capitalize on the latest incentives available. The current offer ensures new users are well-positioned to make data-backed picks on tonight’s slate.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $20 bonus OR deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed March 6

The Sleeper promo code offers a robust welcome package for new customers looking to get involved in tonight’s NBA action. By registering and making a minimum deposit of just $10, users instantly unlock a $20 bonus. Alternatively, the platform provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. The two distinct offers ensures players have extra funds to explore picks for tonight.

To claim this bonus, users must be new to the platform, located in a participating state, and meet the specific age requirements.

Sleeper NBA Picks Tonight

With a slate featuring heavy hitters like the Mavericks visiting the Celtics and the Knicks taking on the Nuggets, there is significant value to be found. Below are the five highest point total projections for tonight’s games, highlighting the stars expected to carry the scoring load.

Player Opponent PPG Points O/U Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs 27.9 27.5 Jaylen Brown Dallas Mavericks 28.9 26.5 Nikola Jokic New York Knicks 28.6 26.5 Jalen Brunson Denver Nuggets 26.5 26.5 Victor Wembanyama LA Clippers 23.7 23.5

Kawhi Leonard enters his matchup against the San Antonio Spurs with the highest scoring expectation on the board at 27.5 points. The Clippers are on the road, and Leonard will be the focal point of the offense, though the Spurs’ interior defense, anchored by Victor Wembanyama (who sits at a 23.5 O/U), presents a unique challenge in the paint.

In Boston, Jaylen Brown has a line set at 26.5 points against Dallas. This number must be analyzed in the context of the breaking news surrounding Jayson Tatum. Tatum has been upgraded to “Questionable” and is expected to make his season debut following Achilles surgery. With Tatum in, even on a minutes restriction, it alters the usage rate for the entire team.

Finally, the Nuggets host the Knicks in what projects to be a defensive grind. Nikola Jokic is set at 26.5 points. While New York plays a slow pace, Jokic’s efficiency often transcends matchup difficulty. A key variable is the status of Aaron Gordon, who is targeting a return from a hamstring strain. His presence could facilitate more playmaking opportunities for Jokic, whereas his absence might force more scoring responsibility onto Jokic and Jamal Murray (23.5 O/U).

Sign Up for Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

