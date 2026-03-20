Sabres aim to keep win streak alive, visit the Kings

Buffalo Sabres (43-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-24-16, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4…

Buffalo Sabres (43-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-24-16, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres aim to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 10-15-8 record at home and a 28-24-16 record overall. The Kings have a 22-4-8 record when scoring at least three goals.

Buffalo has gone 21-11-3 in road games and 43-20-6 overall. The Sabres are 16-5-4 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 4-1. Alex Tuch scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 23 goals and 49 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 35 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Tuch has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Joel Armia: out (upper body), Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus), Adrian Kempe: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Jordan Greenway: out (abdomen), Conor Timmins: out (leg), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Tanner Pearson: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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