Rockies look to avoid series sweep against the Marlins

Colorado Rockies (0-2) vs. Miami Marlins (2-0) Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Quintana (0-0); Marlins: Max…

Colorado Rockies (0-2) vs. Miami Marlins (2-0)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Quintana (0-0); Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -189, Rockies +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies looking to sweep their three-game series.

Miami had a 79-83 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Marlins scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.9 last season.

Colorado had a 43-119 record overall and an 18-63 record on the road last season. The Rockies averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Blaine Crim: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Zac Veen: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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