Rebecca Leslie nets OT goal to lift Charge past Goldeneyes 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rebecca Leslie scored 2:59 into overtime to lead the Ottawa Charge to a 3-2 win…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rebecca Leslie scored 2:59 into overtime to lead the Ottawa Charge to a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday.

Leslie’s snipe to win the game was her 11th of the season, tied for first in the PWHL.

The Charge moved past New York and into fourth place in the standings, with the Sirens having a game in hand.

Fanuza Kadirova and Sarah Wozniewicz, with the game-tying goal, also scored for Ottawa. Gwyneth Philips made 34 saves.

Sarah Nurse and Sophie Jaques scored for Vancouver, which lost its fourth straight game. Kristen Campbell stopped 14 shots.

The Goldeneyes threatened in the first two periods with three power-play opportunities and outshooting the Charge 21-8, but Ottawa’s defense kept the scoresheet blank.

Kadirova’s power-play goal with 35 seconds left in the second period opened the scoring to give the Charge their first and only lead of the game.

The goal was reviewed for possible goaltender interference, and after a lengthy review by the officials, the goal stood, giving Kadirova her seventh of the season.

The equalizer came from Nurse’s unassisted effort as she skated through the Charge defense and scored at 9:50 in the third period.

Jacques put the Goldeneyes ahead with 5:22 left in regulation as she shot the puck from the left center circle for her fifth goal of the season.

Wozniewicz knotted the game with 54 seconds remaining in regulation when she came flying in from the neutral zone, made a move to the middle and wired a shot past Campbell for her fourth of the year.

Up next

Charge: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday.

Goldeneyes: Host New York on Wednesday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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