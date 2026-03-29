Pirates look to avoid series sweep against the Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-2) vs. New York Mets (2-0) New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0);…

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-2) vs. New York Mets (2-0)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0); Mets: Nolan McLean (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -178, Pirates +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to sweep their three-game series.

New York went 83-79 overall and 49-32 in home games a season ago. The Mets slugged .427 with a .753 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh went 71-91 overall and 27-54 in road games a season ago. The Pirates averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 117 home runs.

INJURIES: Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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